CT Global Focus Fund

Imagine having the freedom to focus on performance – wherever the road takes you
Find out more

What would you like to do today?

CT Universal MAP ranges

Low cost, active multi-asset options a host of financial planning scenarios

Find out more

Adviser Edge

Explore technical training and support that provides practical value to your business and clients

Find out more

Making an impact in 2024

Columbia Threadneedle continued to support its inspiring charity partners and our communities throughout 2024.

Find out more

Filter insights

Filter Open filters
18 December 2024
Fixed income

Gregory Turnbull Schwartz

Senior Analyst, Fixed Income

EBITDA and the perils of tooth-fairy investing

Company measures based on EBITDA are common in credit investing, even though it doesn’t project a full picture. So, what does Columbia Threadneedle do differently to get a more holistic view?
Read more
17 December 2024
Fixed income
Fixed income

Fixed Income Desk

In Credit - Weekly Snapshot

In Credit Weekly Snapshot – December 2024

Our fixed income team provide their weekly snapshot of market events.
Read more
16 December 2024
Multi-Asset
Multi-Asset

Steven Bell

Chief Economist, EMEA

Closing Bell 2024 : ‘Immaculate disinflation’ and the ‘Magnificent Seven’

US mega-cap tech stocks drove strong equity returns whereas bonds had a largely dull year. Is the stage set for continued US outperformance in 2025?
Read more
See all insights

Filter insights on this page

Capabilities
Media type
Themes
Regions

Capabilities

Media type

Themes

Regions

Types of investment

With more than 650 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we offer a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions covering global, regional and domestic markets and asset classes.

Fixed Income
We offer fixed income solutions with various risk and return objectives that range from traditional asset classes to more specialist areas such as emerging market debt, securitised debt and social bonds.
Find out more
Alternatives
Investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional asset classes to a growing alternatives market that can offer the potential of strong, uncorrelated returns and diversification throughout the economic cycle.
Find out more
Equities
We offer a wide range of global, regional and country specific strategies, investing across the market cap spectrum and with various risk and return objectives.
Find out more
Multi-asset
We offer clients an extensive range of multi-asset solutions designed to meet a broad range of investment objectives.
Find out more
Responsible investment
In a world where a genuine responsible investment partner is increasingly crucial, Columbia Threadneedle Investments can help investors move forward more confidently.
Find out more
View all types of investment
Fixed Income
We offer fixed income solutions with various risk and return objectives that range from traditional asset classes to more specialist areas such as emerging market debt, securitised debt and social bonds.
Find out more
Equities
We offer a wide range of global, regional and country specific strategies, investing across the market cap spectrum and with various risk and return objectives.
Find out more
Alternatives
Investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional asset classes to a growing alternatives market that can offer the potential of strong, uncorrelated returns and diversification throughout the economic cycle.
Find out more
Multi-asset
We offer clients an extensive range of multi-asset solutions designed to meet a broad range of investment objectives.
Find out more
Responsible investment
In a world where a genuine responsible investment partner is increasingly crucial, Columbia Threadneedle Investments can help investors move forward more confidently.
Find out more
View all types of investment