Responsible investment

Responsible investing is a fundamental. We integrate ESG considerations into our fundamental approach to investment research and stewardship.

Investment approach

We invest to make a difference to your world, and the wider world we invest in. 

Awards

Attesting to the strength of our investment approach, Columbia Threadneedle has been recognised with 80 high profile awards.

18 December 2024
Fixed income

Gregory Turnbull Schwartz

Senior Analyst, Fixed Income

EBITDA and the perils of tooth-fairy investing

Company measures based on EBITDA are common in credit investing, even though it doesn’t project a full picture. So, what does Columbia Threadneedle do differently to get a more holistic view?
17 December 2024
Fixed income
Fixed income

Fixed Income Desk

In Credit - Weekly Snapshot

In Credit Weekly Snapshot – December 2024

Our fixed income team provide their weekly snapshot of market events.
16 December 2024
Multi-Asset
Multi-Asset

Steven Bell

Chief Economist, EMEA

Closing Bell 2024 : ‘Immaculate disinflation’ and the ‘Magnificent Seven’

US mega-cap tech stocks drove strong equity returns whereas bonds had a largely dull year. Is the stage set for continued US outperformance in 2025?
