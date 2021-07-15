Investment Options
With more than 650 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we offer a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions covering global, regional and domestic markets and asset classes.
Fixed Income
We offer fixed income solutions with various risk and return objectives that range from traditional asset classes to more specialist areas such as emerging market debt, securitised debt and social bonds.Read more
Equities
We offer a wide range of global, regional and country specific strategies, investing across the market cap spectrum and with various risk and return objectives.Read more
Alternatives
Investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional asset classes to a growing alternatives market that can offer the potential of strong, uncorrelated returns and diversification throughout the economic cycle.Read more
Multi-Asset
We offer clients an extensive range of multi-asset solutions designed to meet a broad range of investment objectives. These include outcome-oriented diversified growth strategies and specialist risk-managed vehicles with scope for alignment to individual risk profiles through to traditional balanced mandates.Read more
Responsible investment
In a world where a genuine responsible investment partner is increasingly crucial, Columbia Threadneedle Investments can help investors move forward more confidently. With an even stronger commitment, and even greater strength of expertise, we’re taking investing responsibly to new heights.Read more
Fixed Income
We offer fixed income solutions with various risk and return objectives that range from traditional asset classes to more specialist areas such as emerging market debt, securitised debt and social bonds.Read more
Equities
We offer a wide range of global, regional and country specific strategies, investing across the market cap spectrum and with various risk and return objectives.Read more
Alternatives
Investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional asset classes to a growing alternatives market that can offer the potential of strong, uncorrelated returns and diversification throughout the economic cycle.Read more
Multi-Asset
We offer clients an extensive range of multi-asset solutions designed to meet a broad range of investment objectives. These include outcome-oriented diversified growth strategies and specialist risk-managed vehicles with scope for alignment to individual risk profiles through to traditional balanced mandates.Read more
Responsible investment
In a world where a genuine responsible investment partner is increasingly crucial, Columbia Threadneedle Investments can help investors move forward more confidently. With an even stronger commitment, and even greater strength of expertise, we’re taking investing responsibly to new heights.Read more