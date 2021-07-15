Responsible investment

Responsible investing is fundamental. That’s why we integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations into our fundamental approach to investment research and stewardship.
Investment approach

We invest to make a difference to your world, and the wider world we invest in. 

Awards

Attesting to the strength of our investment approach, Columbia Threadneedle has been recognised with 80 high profile awards.

Investment Options

With more than 650 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we offer a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions covering global, regional and domestic markets and asset classes.

Fixed Income
We offer fixed income solutions with various risk and return objectives that range from traditional asset classes to more specialist areas such as emerging market debt, securitised debt and social bonds.
Equities
We offer a wide range of global, regional and country specific strategies, investing across the market cap spectrum and with various risk and return objectives.
Alternatives
Investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional asset classes to a growing alternatives market that can offer the potential of strong, uncorrelated returns and diversification throughout the economic cycle.
Multi-Asset
We offer clients an extensive range of multi-asset solutions designed to meet a broad range of investment objectives.
Responsible investment
In a world where a genuine responsible investment partner is increasingly crucial, Columbia Threadneedle Investments can help investors move forward more confidently.
