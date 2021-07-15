Filter insights
18 December 2024
Fixed income
EBITDA and the perils of tooth-fairy investing
Company measures based on EBITDA are common in credit investing, even though it doesn’t project a full picture. So, what does Columbia Threadneedle do differently to get a more holistic view?
17 December 2024
Fixed income
In Credit Weekly Snapshot – December 2024
Our fixed income team provide their weekly snapshot of market events.
16 December 2024
Multi-Asset
Closing Bell 2024 : ‘Immaculate disinflation’ and the ‘Magnificent Seven’
US mega-cap tech stocks drove strong equity returns whereas bonds had a largely dull year. Is the stage set for continued US outperformance in 2025?
With more than 650 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we offer a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions covering global, regional and domestic markets and asset classes.
Fixed Income
We offer fixed income solutions with various risk and return objectives that range from traditional asset classes to more specialist areas such as emerging market debt, securitised debt and social bonds.Find out more
Equities
We offer a wide range of global, regional and country specific strategies, investing across the market cap spectrum and with various risk and return objectives.Find out more
Alternatives
Investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional asset classes to a growing alternatives market that can offer the potential of strong, uncorrelated returns and diversification throughout the economic cycle.Find out more
Multi-asset
We offer clients an extensive range of multi-asset solutions designed to meet a broad range of investment objectives.Find out more
Responsible investment
In a world where a genuine responsible investment partner is increasingly crucial, Columbia Threadneedle Investments can help investors move forward more confidently.Find out more
Global Investment Solutions
Our range of solutions draw on the breadth of Columbia Threadneedle’s global capabilities and expertise with a laser focus on meeting client needs.Find out more
