18 December 2024
Fixed income
EBITDA and the perils of tooth-fairy investing
Company measures based on EBITDA are common in credit investing, even though it doesn’t project a full picture. So, what does Columbia Threadneedle do differently to get a more holistic view?
17 December 2024
Fixed income
In Credit Weekly Snapshot – December 2024
Our fixed income team provide their weekly snapshot of market events.
16 December 2024
Multi-Asset
Multi-Asset
Closing Bell 2024 : ‘Immaculate disinflation’ and the ‘Magnificent Seven’
US mega-cap tech stocks drove strong equity returns whereas bonds had a largely dull year. Is the stage set for continued US outperformance in 2025?
